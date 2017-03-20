Around 1 Lakh School Drop Out in Meghalaya

Believe it or not, around one lakh students have dropped out of schools in Meghalaya in the last four years. While presenting the shocking data in the state legislative assembly, state Education and Literacy minister Deborah C Marak stated that economic condition of the family, migration are some of the causes of the high drop-out rates in the state.

“The main causes of dropouts are the economic condition of the parents, lack of success due to small habitation, poor teaching, domestic and sibling care and migration,” said Marak, adding, “In 2013-14 was 33,557, in 2014-15 it was 31,276 while the following year the number went down to 14,957 and last year it was 17,299.”

She however assured that government has set up special training centres also efforts are on to bring back them to school through various programs and initiatives. “One of the programmes initiated to improve the quality of teachers’ education also introducing a flexible timing of the training centres to cater to those children who cannot attend school during the day time.”

“The training modules were translated into local languages for better teaching and learning in lower primary section even as free textbooks, midday meal and teaching and learning methods were provided free of cost,” she disclosed.

In West Khasi Hills district 4508 number of child drop out were registered followed by Jaintia Hills and Ri-bhoi district with 1440 and 1041 respectively.

“The state government is also mulling to create community awareness wherein the parents and the community as a whole are made aware of the importance of education for the future of every child,” the minister shared, adding, “Enrolment drives were also taken during celebration of world literacy day and transport and escort allowances were provided to children residing in the difficult coal mine areas.”