Fri, 03 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

‘Arrogance Towards India Could be Dangerous for China’

‘Arrogance Towards India Could be Dangerous for China’
March 03
17:14 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

It would be dangerous for China if it adopted an arrogant attitude towards India and ignored its increasing competitiveness in the manufacturing sector, a Chinese daily said on Friday.

An editorial in Global Times said India’s growing might in its manufacturing sector means stiff competition and more pressure on China. It said that despite demonetisation slowing the Indian economy, the touted growth of 8.3 per cent in the manufacturing sector was quite an achievement.

“There has been a lot of discussion about whether India’s higher-than-expected economic growth of 7 per cent from October to December 2016 is authentic and reliable. Meanwhile, less attention is being paid to bright points in the country’s economy. What cannot be overlooked is the increasing competitiveness of the manufacturing sector in India.”

“India’s January exports to China soared 42 percent year-on-year was overlooked by most Chinese analysts, but it will be a very dangerous venture if China adopts an arrogant attitude toward India’s increasing competitiveness.”

“Although (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move put a dent in India’s economic momentum, the country’s manufacturing sector still grew 8.3 per cent in the third quarter of the country’s fiscal year. This is a great achievement for India, even if the growth figure may be exaggerated as some analysts suggest.”

“Manufacturing development in a large country like India means more pressure on China. The increasing competitiveness from India’s manufacturing sector is a issue of strategic importance and deserves more attention.” The daily said it would be premature to say if India could replace China as a manufacturing giant.

“It is not easy to form a complete industry chain from screw to commercial airliner in a short time, increased competitiveness from Indian-made products should be closely watched.”

-IANS

Tags
India China
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.