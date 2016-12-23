Art and Culture Should Not be judged on the Basis of Religion, Caste: Sarkar

The world of art and culture is vast wide like the sky and should not be judged considering the religion, cast or creed of the creator, this was stated by Tripura Chief minister Manik Sarkar.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Ambassa Town Hall “The town hall is an ornament to the town and it must be maintained properly. “

He claimed that the Left Front government is trying to protect the right to expression and took a dig to the central government without naming it. “For last 32/33 months an attempt is going on in different parts of the country to suppress this right.”

“Certain forced are dictating the writer what to right and the artist what to art, they are determining artists of which country to be casted for what role and players of which country to play,” he noted, adding, “It is a dangerous trend and we must protest against such attitude.”

Urban Development Minister Manik Dey, MLA Lalit Kumar Debbarma, Sabhadhipati of the Zilla Parishad Sailesh Acharjee, Chairperson of the Ambassa Panchyat Samity Tapati Bhattacharjee also was present.