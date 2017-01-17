Arunachal BJP State Executive Meeting Gets Underway in Itanagar

The two day state executive meeting of Arunachal Pradesh BJP got underway at the Hill Top community hall in Itanagar on Monday. Addressing the inaugural session, president Tapir Gao called upon party workers not to differentiate along the lines of old and new coming to the fold and called for post sharing among the executive members ranging from state to block level. Gao asked party workers to maintain discipline and follow the philosophy of Dr Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in a bid to help the party achieve newer heights and carry their good message to the grassroots.

The executive meeting saw many senior leaders of the BJP making their way to Itanagar. These include national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and national secretary Rajen Deka. The meet is also being attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ministers, MLAs, councillors and party workers, ranging from mandal to state level.

Rijiju, who moved the political resolution, appealed party cadres to work in team spirit to win the hearts of the people in true sense. He said that party workers should maintain ideology and change the way of style even in policy and planning process. The union minister also talked about a mechanism to link the government with party workers so that each and every programme and policy percolate down to the grassroots level. Terming electoral system of India as most expensive, he said that the Centre is planning to hold both assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously to minimise the expenditure during elections.

BJP national secretary Ramen Deka, in his speech, asked the workers to maintain ideology and respect the old party workers who had struggled hard since last many years. “There is huge scope to develop Arunachal Pradesh. For that, you have to work harder where development could prevail,” he said and informed that the party is targeting the entire Northeast where it expects 12 seats from Assam and two seats from Arunachal Pradesh.