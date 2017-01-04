Arunachal Cabinet Clears Deck for Itanagar-Banderdewa Highway

In a major decision, the Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday cleared deck for commencement of work for much awaited Itanagar-Banderdewa four lane highway. The Cabinet, after minutely going through the cabinet note circulated by the Commissioner PWD on compensation estimate prepared by Government constituted committee, approved the recommendation and directed for release of compensation amount to the beneficiaries through the deputy commissioner. With this decision, the work on the four lane highway will start soon.

Giving yet another new year gift to AIS officers, central service officers on deputation to state government and regular state government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, the state cabinet approved for release of 2% DA and DR w.e.f 1st January 2017 at par with the central government employees. Despite financial crunch, the state government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently implemented the 7 CPC for the state government employees.

In order to reorient governance and make working structure more effective, cabinet in another major decision approved for amalgamation of Directorate of Supply and Transport with Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies.

While the matter of renaming of Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar to Arunachal University was reffered to be tabled in the ensuing Budget Session for discussion, the cabinet approved for renaming of General Hospital Ziro after Late Gyati Takka, former Minister in lieu of Abotani Community Hall, Hapoli which was notified earlier.

Cabinet further decided to upgrade Pongchau and Wakka circle headquarters to SDO headquarters respectively in Longding district. It may be mentioned that CM during his recent visit to Wakka had announced to upgrade the existing administrative headquarters of Wakka and Pongchou for effective administration.

Cabinet also approved for regularisation of services of Contractual General Duty Medical Officers (Allopathy, Dental and Ayush). Their regularisation will be through a screening process by the APPSC. The selected GDMOs shall be on 3 years probation to serve in remote areas. For every year of service rendered in remote areas, these GDMOS shall get 10% weightage for pursuing PG courses in the State Medical College in the near future.

Approval was also accorded to regularise services of contractual paramedical staffs, physiotherapist, staff nurse, laboratory technician, blood bank technician, pharmacist, health assistant(junior), refrigirator mechanic (RM) and drivers under the department of Health and Family Welfare. These regularisation also shall be through a state level screening committee headed by Commissioner Health with members from Finance, Law, AR and technical members from health department.

For ensuring smooth functioning of government policies and programmes, the Cabinet decided to hire technical manpower for various central as well as state government programmes. Technical manpower would be hired for implementation of the Chief Minister’s Dash Board, Ease of Doing business and Direct Benefit Transfer.