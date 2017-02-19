Arunachal Cabinet Discusses the Issue of ‘Mere Vichar’

The Arunachal Pradesh state Cabinet on Saturday convened a meeting to discuss the issue of ‘Mere Vichar’ and discussed and deliberated upon the matter pertaining to the disclosure of “Mere Vichar” written by Lt. Kalikho Pul, Ex-Chief Minister in public domain by the news portal “The Wire” on 08/02/2017.

At the very outset, the Cabinet reiterated the pains and grief felt by all the Cabinet members due to the sudden and sad demise of Late Kalikho Pul and prayed that the soul of late Kalikho Pul rests in peace.

It was noted that the Police had registered a UD case No. 14/2016 U/S 174 Cr PC at Police Station, Itanagar on the complaint of PSO Shri Surendra Kumar Rai. Inquest Proceedings were conducted by Additional District Magistrate U/S 176 Cr PC duly assisted by the Police. The statements of family members and others were recorded.

All relevant documents including 5 copies of “Mere Vichar” and articles were seized by the Magistrate. The magistrate handed over all the seized articles along with his report to the police on 10.08.2016 including the copies of notes “Mere Vichar” in sealed cover.

Final opinion on Post Mortem Examination after receiving the Viscera Result was that ‘the cause of death was due to asphyxia resulting from hanging by a ligature and suicidal in nature’.

The sealed cover of notes “Mere Vichar” was opened by the police during investigation and resealed after perusal of its contents. In the notes there was no mention of Shri Pul’s intention to end his life and there was also no accusation against anyone for being responsible for the same.

Final Report of the unatural death case no. 14/2016 was submitted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Itanagar Capital Complex, Yupia on 24.10.2016 wherein it was concluded that as per investigations, Late Kalikho Pul committed suicide by hanging from ceiling fan in the “Pranayam Room” of the official CM’s Bungalow between 0500 hrs to 0900 hrs on 9.8.2016 and there was no foul play behind his death.

All the seized materials/articles including the copies of note “Mere Vichar” have been deposited with the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Itanagar Capital Complex on 24.10.2016 and are presently in Court’s custody. The matter is presently subjudice.

The Cabinet noted that an online news portal ‘The Wire’ has uploaded scanned copies of ‘Mere Vichar’ on 8/2/2017 with certain names and certain portions blackened. The Cabinet also noted that the names of Senior leaders and politicians in general have been referred to in the copy of ‘Mere Vichar’ downloaded from the news portal ‘The Wire’.

The Cabinet after detailed deliberations on the observations made by Late Kalikho Pul in his note ‘Mere Vichar’ against all the aforementioned Government functionaries resolved that they are totally baseless, false and without any evidence/basis.

The Cabinet after detailed deliberations noted that certain names of Leaders and Law Officials have also been mentioned in ‘Mere Vichar’ whose names are not in public domain as they have been blackened.

Therefore, the Cabinet further resolved, without any prejudice to the matter being subjudice in the Court of the CJM, ICC, the said note ‘Mere Vichar’ – which is in circulation in the media, to be forwarded to Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for investigation by any agency as deemed fit.