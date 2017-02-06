Arunachal CM Bats to Recognize the Hard work of State Government Employees

In a bid to encourage good governance and recognize the extra-ordinary services rendered by the government employees in the state, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has introduced ‘Arunachal Civil Service Awards’ for excellence in public administration.

The initiative will not only to boost the morale of the state government employees by recognizing their hard work and innovative work, but also likely to bring in a productive work culture.

The award, which is to acknowledge the outstanding and exemplary performance of the civil servants, consists of a medal, a scroll, and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for an individual and Rs 5 lakhs for an organisation/group/team. This award covers not only on individual’s performance but will also cover a group or team, with the maximum cash award of Rs 5 lakhs.

Award will be considered on the basis of implementation of innovative schemes or projects, showing innovation and adaptation to meet the stakeholders’ requirement, building up perceptible system changes and institutions.

It will also aims to honour civil servants and government employees who make public service delivery system efficient, corruption free, including speedy and judicious execution of work. Extraordinary performance in emergent situations like floods, earthquakes etc shall also form the basis of being eligible for this award.

Besides, the ward will be given for setting high standards of leadership quality, improving employees’ motivation and setting high standards of services and continued improvement. Further, it will acknowledge the mission mode implementation of schemes prioritized by the state and central government.