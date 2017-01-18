Arunachal CM Calls for Effective Implementation of State Sponsored Schemes

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu in an unannounced video conferencing with DC Tawang Sang Phuntso called for effective implementation of all CSS and state sponsored programmes besides tightening up the internal security apparatus in the district.

During the live audience, Khandu reviewed critical ongoing projects and schemes in the district and also took spot review of law and order. He enquired about the social sector programmes and directed the DC and district officers to ensure smooth and effective implementation.

Khandu also spoke on Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India and informed that the state government is rigorously initiating for going cashless to kill black money, curb corruption, neutralise terror funding and counter fake currencies. He asked the DC and head of offices in the district to sensitise the masses on digital transaction and its benefits.

He further sought the status of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana being implemented in the rural areas and urged to ensure the benefits of Aadhar-linked accounts to reach the rural masses. “Jan Dhan Yojana is not just a bank account; it has lots of benefits attached with it. But to avail these benefits, it must be linked with Aadhar Card with Jan Dhan Yojana bank accounts.”

Accordingly, the CM directed the district officials to educate the people about the Jan Dhan Yojana and ensure its 100% coverage. He also asked for all Prime Minister’s flagship programmes such as PMJDY, Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, Skill India etc. must be implemented in letter and spirit.

CM later disclosed that he would be conducting such kind of unannounced video conferencing with DCs of all the districts at regular intervals. He also reiterated that government servants must work for the interest of public and inefficiency of any form shall not be tolerated.

It is to be mentioned here that the video-conference was conducted by National Informatics Centre, Arunachal Pradesh state and district unit.