Arunachal CM Hails Union Budget 2017

Union Budget 2017 is one of the best and inclusive budget till date which can particularly boost infrastructural and economical growth of the country including the Northeast states, this was observed by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu appreciated the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for advancing the budget presentation to 1st February to enable the Parliament to avoid a Vote on Account and pass a single Appropriation Bill for 2017-18, before the close of the current financial year and departments to implement schemes and projects right from the start of the next financial year.

He also termed merger of the Railways Budget with the General Budget as historic, “This would facilitate multi modal transport planning between railways, highways and inland waterways.” “The most significant change brought by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget, however, is doing away with the plan and non-plan classification of expenditure,” he stated.

Expressing optimism that Northeast in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular will definitely benefit from some of the announcements, one of them being allocation of a whopping amount of Rs 19,000 crores for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for this fiscal. Together with the contribution of states, an amount of Rs 27,000 crores will be spent on PMGSY in 2017-18.

“In order accelerate development in our state, connectivity is of utmost importance. Enhanced budgetary allocation for PMGSY as well as the increased allocation of Rs 64,900 crores from Rs 57,976 crores last year for highways is a welcome one,” asserted Khandu. He also hailed the increased allocation for Scheduled Tribes to Rs 31,920 crores and for Minority Affairs to Rs 4,195 crores.

Budget also focuses on MGNREGA, agriculture, railway infrastructure, air-connectivity to two tier cities, tourism and enhanced allocation for the poor and underprivileged and the Sports Ministry.

He specifically hailed the Central Government’s determination to curb corruption and black money hoarding besides cleansing the menace of political funding. As per the new announcements the maximum amount of cash donation for a political party will be Rs. 2,000 from any one source by cheque or digital mode only.

“The Budget has also barred cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh and slashed Income Tax rates. The government is also moving to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), while FDI is getting a big makeover.”