Arunachal CM Holds Pre-Budget Consultation with Former Legislators

February 19
In continuation with his consultation with various stakeholders for preparation of budget 2017, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday held a pre-budget consultation with former legislators to incorporate their views.

The Chief Minister welcoming the former legislators appreciated their gesture in supporting the state government’s effort towards making the budget participatory and inclusive. During the one hour brainstorming session, the former legislators gave their valuable suggestions to the CM to bring a people-friendly state budget.

They lauded the state government’s initiative to bring in transparency adding that it has achieved so much in short time, while giving out various specific suggestions on development of tourism and horticulture in the state.

They also appreciated the state government’s reforms to fight corruption and in encouraging citizens participation in various decision making. The former legislators categorically called for strict third party monitoring in all execution of development works to arrest wastage of resources.

Assuring that the state government will ensure a people-friendly and welfare budget for Arunachal, the Chief Minister said he would try to accommodate as many viable suggestions as possible in budget 2017. He said pre-budget interactions are vital to receiving inputs, suggestions and to know the expectations of the stakeholders from the budget.

The former legislatures who present in the consultation are former minister Tatar Kipa , former Minister DK Thongdok, former minister Tsering Gyurmey, former minister Atum Welly, former minister Talo Mugli, Ex MLA Ngurang Pinch, Ex MLA Nima Tsering, Ex MLA Anok Wangsa, Ex MLA Nyato Rigia, Ex MLA Taba Hania and Ex MLA Kipa Babu.

