Arunachal CM Inaugurates Tadar Taniang Hall at DBYC

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Tadar Taniang Hall and unveiled a foundation slab of late Dorjee Khandu at the Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC) in Itanagar on Wednesday. Khandu promised to fund Rs 80 lakhs for a returning wall to protect the DBYC campus from land erosion and another Rs 3 crore for building an annex named after late Dorjee Khandu in the campus.

Appreciating Tadar Taniang as a visionary and reminiscing about his contribution towards youth development, Khandu said, “Politics will come and go, but what matters is the contribution you have made to the society and the state.” Asserting that Arunachal must not be left behind while the world is speedily moving towards development, Khandu said the state government is taking measures and formulating policies for skill development of the youth.

Khandu advised the youth to look for employment in diverse sectors and admitted that though the state has many skilled entrepreneurs, they were lacking financial help. To address it, the Chief Minister informed that the government is seriously looking towards measures to convert all naturally available resources to revenue. Khandu informed that the cabinet has approved for creation of 500 posts to fill up the vacancies. “It is a historic decision that more than 100 posts of circle officers have been created,” he said. This was necessitated as several circle headquarters were non-function due to lack of circle officers. The Chief Minister said the creation of posts will bring administration at the door step of the people and will bring in development.

The Chief Minister also focused on skilling as important step towards meeting youth employability. He informed that land reforms are being initiated to facilitate ease of investment. Promising to work for all 60 constituencies without any party biases, the Chief Minister said “We want to give equal importance to all 60 constituencies. Though some PPA MLAs may feel they are left out, but they are no different from us. Government funding will be equally distributed in all constituencies.”

PHED Minister Bamang Felix called late Tadar Taniang as a multi-faceted human being, who was a teacher, a social worker, a leader and above all a god-fearing human being. He appreciated late Taniang as a visionary who two decades back had encouraged people of Nyapin to grow horticulture crops. Felix said the late Dorjee Khandu was the first CM to fund DBYC from government exchequer who understood its importance, which today has become an institute to transform the youths to give them a better life.