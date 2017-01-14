Arunachal CM Inducts Three Ministers into His Cabinet

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inducted three new ministers, Alo Libang, Bamang Felix and Mahesh Chai, into his cabinet.

While Alo Libang represents Tuting-Yingkiong constituency, Felix is the elected representative from Nyapin constituency. Mahesh Chai represents the Tezu constituency in the state. A statement issued by the Governor House in Itanagar confirmed this on Saturday and said Governor V. Shanmuganathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a function held at the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly T.N. Thongdok and several other Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs and senior state bureaucrats attended the function.

The Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) government in Arunachal Pradesh became a BJP government on December 31 last year with 33 of the total 43 PPA legislators including Chief Minister Pema Khandu joining the BJP. The BJP government has the strength of 45 BJP legislators now in the House of 60.

