Sat, 14 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal CM Inducts Three Ministers into His Cabinet

Arunachal CM Inducts Three Ministers into His Cabinet
January 14
19:34 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inducted three new ministers, Alo Libang, Bamang Felix and Mahesh Chai, into his cabinet.

While Alo Libang represents Tuting-Yingkiong constituency, Felix is the elected representative from Nyapin constituency. Mahesh Chai represents the Tezu constituency in the state. A statement issued by the Governor House in Itanagar confirmed this on Saturday and said Governor V. Shanmuganathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a function held at the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly T.N. Thongdok and several other Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs and senior state bureaucrats attended the function.

The Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) government in Arunachal Pradesh became a BJP government on December 31 last year with 33 of the total 43 PPA legislators including Chief Minister Pema Khandu joining the BJP. The BJP government has the strength of 45 BJP legislators now in the House of 60.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.