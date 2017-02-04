Sat, 04 Feb 2017

Arunachal CM Takes Notes of Non-Convening of DPC Meetings

February 04
13:18 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has addressed the issue of non-convening of periodical Departmental Promotion Committee meetings which has led to deprivation of timely promotions for several eligible officials in respective departments.

Khandu said that non-convening of timely DPC meetings has forced stagnation of eligible officials in a particular post for many years, causing cascading effect in departmental hierarchy and morale of the officials. This has resulted in degradation of work output and work culture, along with increasing corruption in the departments.

Khandu directed Chief Secretary to conduct regular DPC meeting once every six months to ensure better career progression, maximum work output and up gradation of overall work culture. He further stated that Head of Department of concerned department would be held responsible for failure to abide by the directions.

Pema Khandu
