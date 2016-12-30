Arunachal CM Terms ‘Resource-Crunch’ Tag as Misnomer

It is but common that the cliché ‘resource-crunch state’ is used more often to describe Arunachal Pradesh in official as well as normal jargons, this was stated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

“We always say ours is a resource-crunch state. Let me tell you it’s a misnomer. See around us. We have abundant resources. What we have failed is to tap these resources for our economic development,” he explained while speaking at an award giving ceremony in Itanagar.

Khandu added the tag has been used so often that it has become a habit and come to an extent that people use it with pride. For him, the tag is in fact derogative. “With bountiful of resources particularly in sectors like agriculture, horticulture, tourism, hydropower, mines and minerals, we would be insulting ourselves if we say we are resource-crunch.”

Khandu appealed all especially senior leaders, thinkers, bureaucrats and academicians to ponder on it and collectively evolve a sustainable policy to harness these resources. He reiterated that that trend of utter dependence on the Central government to meet the state’s need must be done away with. “We cannot depend on the Central government forever. We have to harness our own resources and remove the resource-crunch tag.”

Talking about the education scenario of the state, the Chief Minister said “Number of schools have to be rationalized.” He observed that the government has established too many schools and is unable to meet the requirements. “There are schools which do not have any students. We need to close down such schools and focus our energy on the schools that are running well.”

Khandu put stress on quality rather than quantity. “Thousands of students graduate every year but hardly one or two clear the UPSC examinations once in two-three years. This shows the quality of education we are providing to our youths. Literacy rate is increasing each year but the number of literates with quality education is decreasing. We must reverse the trend.”

Underscoring the role of teachers, Khandu asserted, “The state government has initiated steps to take due care of the teaching fraternity. We have recently granted gazetted status to all PG teachers and increased the number of teacher’s awards to 60 from 30 awarded every year on Teacher’s Day.”

Drawing attention to the government’s recent decision to relax the recruitment rule for PG teachers for Mathematics and Science streams in the ratio 50:50 that drew objections from few quarters, Khandu pointed, “This is a one-time relaxation only to fill the vacancies created by lack of teachers in these streams.”

“The fear that 50 percent of the posts would go to non-APSTs is unfounded and misconceived. Let me clarify that 50 percent of the posts are not reserved for non-APSTs but is open to all while 50 percent is reserved only for APSTs. If our local youths are qualified enough they may be selected from the unreserved quota too. In any case APST candidates will always be given the first preference.”

The Chief Minister also expressed his reservation on the no detention clause of the Right to Education Act (RTE) claiming it has hurt the quality of education.

He pointed with the assurance that none will be detained in the primary level, students take it easy on studies and hence gets stuck at higher levels. “I have raised the issue with the Union HRD Minister, who intern revealed that similar complaints were coming from many states. Hopefully, Central government will come up with an alternate soon.”