Arunachal Congress Asks Modi to Come and Clear Bribe Charges

Joining the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) in spitting venom against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged involvement in corruption during his tenure as Gujarat CM, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal (APCSD) has sought an explanation from the Prime Minister on his involvement in taking financial favour from corporate houses.

APCSD chief organizer Kipa Kaha alleged that Modi has been constantly using the phrase Khaunga Naa Khane Dungaa (neither will take bribe nor will let anybody) but himself took bribes as the chief minister of Gujarat.

Informing that Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister of taking bribes when he was Gujarat chief Minister, Kipa said, “It was in the interest of nation, democracy and people of the country that he (Modi) should come forward to explain the allegation and order an independent investigation into the corruption charges.”

“The Prime Minister has a habit of delivering long speeches for hours in public meeting and he is not able to come out of the election mode even after two and half years. On the other hand, he is reluctant to participate in the parliamentary debates because in the public meetings there is always one sided communication, where only he speaks and none asks,” Kipa ridiculed.

Stating that it is on the record of the Income Tax (IT) Department that Modi received money from Sahara Group nine times in six months in the year 2013-14, which was disclosed at a rally in Mehsana (Gujarat) on December 21 last, the APCSD further alleged that the PM out of fear being caught in the matter announced the note bandi (demonetization) which was nothing but just to divert the attention of the people from his sins and bad governance.

Alleging his role in the Rs 450 crores scam in the Kameng Hydroelectric Project (HEP), the APCSD demanded the PM to immediately drop union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju from the council of ministers. “The chief vigilance officer (CVO) of NEEPCO Satish Verma has accused several high-profile people’s involvement in the scam and the matter should be thoroughly investigated.”