Arunachal Deputy CM Calls for Investing in RIDF Projects

Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein has called for investing more funds in Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) projects, even as the state, said to have got the highest allocation under RIDF in the country this year.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has excellent possibilities for agriculture and horticulture produces, Mein requested NABARD GM to provide financial assistance in terms of easy loan to the farmers of the state in order to help them make better fortunes.

“The efforts are needed to add value to the crops so that the farmers in the state can get better price and yield,” Mein said. He also asked the NABARD to conduct awareness regarding digital banking and to educate the people about less-cash transactions especially in rural areas.

Asserting that Arunachal is opening up to new ideas and the state government has been taking up a lot of initiatives to tap the huge unutilized potentials, Mein stressed on the need to identify potentials through remote sensing and conduct soil testing to identify and suggest measures to improve productivity and suitability of crops.

While apprising the Dy CM of the progress made under RIDF during the year, Narayanan informed that NABARD has already sanctioned Rs 237 crore and will sanction another Rs 18 crore soon for 21 projects under RIDF to the state govt.

The fund would be utilized for improving infrastructure in road connectivity (112.60 Km), rural drinking water supply, school education and flood protection projects, he informed adding these projects intend to benefit about 1.80 lakh population in 146 villages under 11 districts. “NABARD sanctions amounted to 127% of allocation for the state under RIDF which is the highest in the country this year. “

He also stated that NABARD has already released Rs 84.30 crore in respect of ongoing projects and expects to release Rs 80 crore more for projects sanctioned during the year. The sanctions and disbursements to the state during the current year are the highest so far.

He also briefed Mein on the measures being taken up by NABARD for less-cash transactions and digital banking like granting of assistance to commercial banks for setting up solar based V-Sat facility in remote locations, support to Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and Apex Bank for issuing Rupay Cards to Kisan Credit Card holders and for supply of PoS machines.

He offered to work with the government in its endeavour to create awareness about digital banking and financial literacy including 100% coverage in selected villages. While appreciating NABARD for providing much needed support especially in building up infrastructures, the Mein shared, “These will hugely benefit the people of the state.”