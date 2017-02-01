Arunachal: Drinking Water for All by 2020

Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Water Supply minister Bamang Felix has stated that the government’s vision is to provide treated drinking water for all by 2020 and make Arunachal Pradesh an open defecation free state by 2018.

Felix said this while addressing the first coordination meeting of the department officers after assuming the charge of minister PHED on Tuesday.

“If the things work out as per the vision plan, Arunachal would be second after Sikkim to complete the project before time set by Government of India i.e. 2021 for drinking water and 2019 for open defacation free state,” he informed.

While observing that PHED is not just an executing department only dealing with constructions, Felix pointed that this is an important social sector department mandated with one of the most important task of providing potable drinking water. “It is a vista of providing better and dignified living for our people. The public, health and water- PHED & WS are three corner stone’s of this department. The responsibility therefore is very large.”

Meanwhile, on reviewing the work of the department, Felix appreciated the officers and staffs for the good work. He however called for translating this very good into excellent.