Arunachal Governor Advises Farmers to Form Self-Help Groups and Cooperative Societies

In an effort to know about their success stories, Arunachal Governor V Shanmuganathan recently met some progressive farmers at Ziro.

During an hour-long interaction session, a group of farmers, including two women progressive farmers briefed the Governor on their agriculture and horticulture products such as tomatoes, kiwis, broccolis and cabbages etc.

Quite impressed at the spirit of the farmers, the Governor advised them to form self-help groups and cooperative societies and avail assistance from agriculture and allied departments and banks. He also assured them to take up their issues, especially transportation, quality seeds and marketing with the concerned ministries and officials.

He exhorted them to continue their effort to raise the standard of life in rural areas through their exemplary ventures by use of latest technologies in the field of agriculture and horticulture.

Governor also met people from all walks of life, including public and bazaar representatives, educationists and health and security officials. He enquired about PDS, health indicators and law & order in the district.

While expressing his concern on quality of education, basic health services and road communication, he advised the concerned officials to address the problems for the benefit of all, particularly the poor and uneducated.