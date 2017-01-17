Tue, 17 Jan 2017

Arunachal Governor Allocates Portfolio to New Cabinet Ministers

January 17
Arunachal Pradesh Governor V Shanmuganathan allocated portfolios to the three newly inducted cabinet ministers in Itanagar on Monday.

Based on the recommendation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Bamang Felix has been appointed as the new PHED minister, Alo Libang has been given Panchayati Raj and Rural Development portfolio while Dr Mahesh Chai will look after Veterinary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development as well as Art & Culture.

In a minor change, Tamiyo Taga was given the charge of Power (Electrical) in addition to his portfolios of Industries, Textiles and Handicrafts. The department of Cooperation held earlier by Taga will now be held by the Chief Minister.

