Thu, 23 Mar 2017

Arunachal Governor Cautions NE People Against NCR Land Deals

Arunachal Governor Cautions NE People Against NCR Land Deals
March 23
2017
Arunachal Pradesh Governor P.B. Acharya on Wednesday cautioned the people from the north-eastern states against dubious land deals and other criminal activities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Reacting to media reports in some local dailies regarding crimes against North East people, including those due to shady land deals in Noida and Gurgaon, among other areas, the Governor cautioned the north-easterners to be more aware and not let people hoodwink them.

Acharya, who met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his recent visit to the national capital, discussed and highlighted problems faced by the people from North East in Delhi. He appreciated the proposed welfare and security programmes by the Delhi Government for the North East people.

The Governor also lauded the Delhi Police for keeping a check on the crimes committed against the north-easterners while stating that one should be more careful in future and keep guard, so as not to be lured by such unwanted elements.

-IANS

