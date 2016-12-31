Sat, 31 Dec 2016

Arunachal Has BJP Government Now: Ram Madhav

December 31
15:41 2016
A day after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was suspended, 33 MLAs of the People’s party of Arunachal Pradesh joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday

The main constituent of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) government – the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) ousted seven party MLAs including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein, under ‘temporary suspension’ from Thursday night for breaking party ‘discipline’.

Earlier, Pema Khandu claimed that the members of the party were suspended without issuing a show-cause notice to the MLAs. He added that it was due to this political turmoil, there would not be any development in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, The National general secretary of BJP, Mr. Ram Madhav, “Arunachal has a BJP govt now. CM Pema Khandu, with 33 MLAs merges PPA in BJP. BJP govt has 45 BJP+2 independent MLAs support in a 60-member Assembly,”

Pema KhanduRam Madhav
