Arunachal Minister Requests Citizens to Change Mindset

If citizens of the state do not change their mindset, corruption will spoil future of state; this was stated by Arunachal WRD, Geology and Mining minister Kamlung Mosang. He said this while inaugurating the 5th general conference cum election of Arunachal Law Students Union at Nirjuli on Friday.

“Students are future of tomorrow. Therefore, students need to work hard to secure better future,” said Mosang. All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) President Hawa Bagang while giving a clarion call to start a movement against corruption and reformation of education system called upon all to join the movement.

“There is lack of legal awareness in state and law students needs to work on that. For curbing corruption, change of mindset is the need of the hour,” pointed Bagang.

Former RTI Commissioner and Former ALSU President Toko Anil meanwhile appealed to the law graduates to help the members of society in getting justice.

ALSU President Tadar Tarish in his address elaborated work done in his tenure and urged the law fraternity members to maintain discipline and work for the development of society and deliverance of justice to needy and poor.

Tarish also informed that about two thousand students pursuing law are expected to take part in conference. Executive Member Gyamar Maya and Temi Pabo also addressed the gathering.