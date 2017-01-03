Arunachal Mulls to Convert CM Residence into State Guest House

The official chief minister’s bungalow of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to get a new look as the state government has decided to soon convert the bungalow into a state guest house.

The bungalow, situated at Niti Vihar area of Itanagar has earned moniker of haunted building after former chief minister Kalikho Pul committed suicide on August 9 2016. Post that incident, a staff of the bungalow was found hanging. Besides, two former chief ministers, Dorjee Khandu and Jarbom Gamlin who lived there met with untimely deaths.

“We are converting the bungalow into a state guest house. In this regard a decision has been already taken,” said Deputy CM Chowna Mein, adding, “Necessary renovations would be made soon, so that the guest house becomes functional in next three to four months.

Mein further shared as people consider it a ‘haunted’ building, the government would also organise some rituals in order to dispel doubts and hesitations. “I think we will have to carry out some rituals in order to remove the doubts and fears.”

It is to be noted that a Guwahati-based Vaastu expert, who had inspected the bungalow during Nabam Tuki’s tenure had found some errors in its lay-out and had suggested certain changes including shifting the water-source from the existing south-west location to the north-east.

The current Chief Minister of the state Pema Khandu stays at his private residence.