Arunachal Pradesh Adopts New E-Cabinet System

Taking a step towards digitization and e-governance, the IT and Communication department of the government of Arunachal Pradesh has implemented e-Cabinet solution for members of the state cabinet. The solution enables an online platform for members to conduct business of the ministries.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the efforts of department of IT and Communication for adopting the system. As per the implementation process, one secured tablet was distributed to each members of the cabinet through which the members can access the platform.

The e-Cabinet tool will streamline decision making process in the cabinet letting access to cabinet notes before meeting and review minutes without using paper. The multi-user secure solution keeps relevant information organized and updated in real time giving a clear overview of each item under discussion. The tool is expected to cut average length of cabinet meetings from 4-5 hours to 30-90 minutes. The system also eliminates the need to print and deliver thousands of pages of documents.

Chief Secretary Sakuntala Gamlin introduced the e-Cabinet solution before the cabinet members which was followed by a brief presentation on the tool by the special secretary of the IT & Communication department.