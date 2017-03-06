Arunachal Tables Bill to Regulate Private School Affairs

For regulation the various affairs of related to the private schools of the state, Arunachal government on Monday placed Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Bill. The bill was laid by state Education minister Honchun Ngandam on the first day of the budget session.

The main aim of the bill is to ensure appropriate standard of admission, teaching, examination, research and protection of interest of students in private schools.

Ngandam also placed the Kameng Professional and Technical University Arunachal Pradesh Bill 2017 in the House to establish a university in Kameng. Three more bills were laid in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Home minister Kumar Waii placed the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Interest of Depositors (In financial establishments) Bill for protecting deposits made by public in financial establishments.

The Arunachal Pradesh Anatomy Bill 2017 would provide for supply of unclaimed bodies or donate bodies or organs to hospitals for anatomical examination and dissection and other similar purposes.

Besides these, Health and Family Welfare minister Jomde Kena also introduced another bill to increase two ex-officio members and two elected members in the Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council.

Finally, the Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the 27th annual report of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the year 2014-15 in the house.