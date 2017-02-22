Arunachal to Increase Pension for Differently Abled

With the aim to create resources and infrastructure required for developing services for persons with disabilities Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu while inaugurating the Composite Regional Centre for Persons with Disabilities, announced that Arunachal Pradesh will increase the pension for differently abled people under Chief Minister’s Disability Pension Scheme.

Presently, Rs 1000 per month has been given to disability person. However they will soon see substantial increase in funds for their welfare.

“State government’s effort to establish the centre for disabled people had been on for quite long time,” said Khandu. He further thanked Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar for the final fulfillment of the establishment of the centre.

Meanwhile, Union government has announced Rs 20 crore for establishment of the centre and also 17 numbers of posts have been created to fill various vacancies to run the institute.

“Government can only bring out good welfare policies and programmes, but it is the society that has to take up the responsibility to empower them,” stated Khandu.

The centre is established under the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Kolkata of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.