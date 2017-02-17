Arunachal to Reconstruct Itanagar-Papu Nallah Road

In a bid to develop the communication service of the state Arunachal Pradesh government is all set to repair the Itanagar-Papu Nallah via Donyi Polo Vidya Bhawan road. This announcement was made by Urban Development & Housing Parliamentary Secretary Techi Kaso.

“At many locations, the alignment has been completely damaged, mainly due to landslides,” said Kaso.

He also mentioned that the PWD will carry out survey and investigation, which would be submitted within a month to the state government for its consideration.

Among others, PWD (WZ) Chief Engineer Katung Wage, Naharlagun PWD Division Executive Engineer Techi Nobo and Capital Division Assistant Engineer Tadar Bhupen also joined Kaso in the inspection.