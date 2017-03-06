Arunachal to Take up Labourer Wage Hike Issue in Cabinet

In a bid to make the life of daily wage labourers of the state smoother, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured the state assembly to take up the issue of wage hike for labourers in the cabinet.

Responding to a private member resolution moved by former chief minister Nabam Tuki, Khandu said, “I had already received memorandum from labour unions and subsequently asked to the finance department to examine it.”

Khandu further added that despite poor resources, the state government has implemented the seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations with 22 per cent hike in salaries for government employees. He further urged Tuki to withdraw the resolution, which he did.

Tuki, however, said that the state government should hold talks with labour unions to listen to their please.

Earlier, moving the resolution Tuki, the lone Congress member in the 60-member house has requested the government to revise the minimum wage of casual and contingency workers to Rs 600 per day keeping in view the rise in prices of essential commodities and high inflation.

Participating in the discussion, Labour & Employment Minister Kumar Waii termed the resolution as good, by asserting, “Labour laws prescribed wage review in every five years but the state government reviewed it for 3-4 times in the past five years. The wages provided to labourers in the state is higher than other Northeastern states.”

Waii also informed still, the cabinet would examine the issue of wage hike in consultation with experts.

Meanwhile, Power minister Tamiyo Taga termed the resolution as incomplete because it did not mention the category of labourers.