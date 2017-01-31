Arunachal University of Studies Proposes Establishment of Multi-Specialty Hospital

The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), which has added 102 graduate & post graduates to the state’s human resources pool this year, has also announced plans to set up a multi-specialty hospital and introduce degree courses in mass communication, nursing, education and medical education.

Disclosing this during the university’s first convocation, its Chancellor-cum-WEM Chairman Aswini Lochan said the AUS aims to steer local youth towards joining the national mainstream and expressed confidence about the institution’s ability to carve a niche globally through its qualitative performances.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor V K Kawatra said that the ASU, set up under WEM, has pragmatic plans for expansion, including introducing a course in Buddhist studies from next year which would involve the participation of learned monks.

A thunderous applause rent the air on Sunday after Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rehabilitation Council of India member-secretary S K Srivastava and Bar Council of India executive committee chairman Apurba Kumar Sharma were conferred Doctorates in Literature (D Lit) or Causa Honoris degree in recognition of their invaluable contributions in various fields.

Dr. Chowna Mein said the growth of human resources under the supervision of the World Education Mission (WEM) would help meet avowed objectives. He further stated that a skilled work force in large numbers was the need of the hour and suggested the introduction of new technologies in the agricultural sector.

“I have suggested the agriculture department to seek Geographical Indication (GI) registration for Black or Sticky rice like Bora, which is very famous in Thailand,” he said. Dr. Mein sought a proposal for the establishment of a mobile agriculture laboratory for the speedy growth of state’s huge agri-horticulture sector.

Describing the students passing out as responsible citizens, Arunachal Pradesh’s Education Minister Honchun Ngandam said, “You are free to decide what to do and to decide what will not be of benefit to GenNext and the nation. Earn quality education or else there is no scope in this competitive world. Life is a challenge; face it without making any excuse”.

“Invent yourself to ‘help yourself’ to be useful human beings least you are discarded by society,” Ngandam said while citing the example of former American president Abraham Lincoln. He urged the students to prove themselves globally while helping Arunachal Pradesh to march ahead. Parliamentary secretaries Chou Tewa Mein and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, District Commissioner S K Sharma were the others present.

-ANI