‘Arunachal Youths Need Skill Training’

March 18
20:36 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang on Saturday said the youths of the state needs skill training to get employment opportunities. The minister said the youths of the state needs skill training in masonry, carpentry, haircutting and other such trades that could provide them with gainful employment opportunities in the state.

He urged experts to explore mechanism to equip the youths of the state with practical skills. “They should percolate down to all youths of the state irrespective of urban or rural areas to free them from perpetual mind-set of dependence and spoon feeding culture,” Lowang pointed said while addressing Skilled Arunachal Conclave held under the aegis of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Skill development Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashi while describing the conclave as an important platform to create awareness on skill development opportunities being imparted by the concerned department and agencies emphasised on dignity of labour and said that no job post is high or low.

Tashi further added that the youths of the state are no less than others in inherent talents adding that what they require was to sharpen the rough edges in them and urged them to take full advantage for the skill development programmes being provided by the state government and the Centre.

-PTI

Skilled Arunachal Conclave
