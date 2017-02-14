Assam Aiming to Become Economically Self-Sustainable

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state was aiming to become economically self-sustainable, especially in giving salaries to its employees by 2021.

“By 2021, we want to reach a stage where the state government is able to at least pay salaries of 10 months, if not all 12 months, by its own revenue as against five months now. Replying to the General Discussion on the Budget for 2017-18 in Assam Assembly, he said that creating economic buoyancy is a major strategy of the government and the idea is to reach a stage of non-reliance on central assistance by 2021.

He further said between 2001 and 2005, the state was moving towards an era of development but the track changed after 2005 and now the BJP-led government is trying to bring back the growth story. With regard to criticism about the eviction drive at various places across Assam, he said the ‘Hindu Dharma’ talks not only about humans but also about all creatures and species.

“If we have to carry out eviction drives to save the rhino, we will do it again and again. Now the Congress party is opposing the evictions. This proves that for last 15 years, somebody was giving protection to the encroachers,” he added.

The Finance Minister also informed the House that demonetisation has led to an increase in tax compliance and the tax collection has gone up by 17 per cent year-on-year in January. He also said the government is confident of recording the highest-ever growth in tax collection by the end of the current fiscal in March, besides devolution of central taxes to the state witnessing a Rs 1,000 crore increase this year.

-PTI