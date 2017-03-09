Assam Assembly Passes Cotton Varsity Bill

In a historic decision, Assam legislative assembly on Wednesday passed Cotton University Bill, 2017, in order to create Cotton University. As per the bill, the premier educational institutes of Northeast will give away its all funds assets, funds and properties to new Cotton University.

Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while passing the bill, said, “It was a historic moment and thus the state government will initiate all possible measures to make Cotton University one of the best varsities not only of India but of the world.”

Sarma shared that he has a dream of developing Cotton University on the lines of Oxford University for which he will need support and cooperation of all stakeholders. “The government will move ahead with open and liberal mind to develop the new university. Funds will not be a constraint to make Cotton University one of the best universities in the country. The university will soon be converted into a centre of excellence.”

Justifying the move as it was opposed by certain quarters including the Cotton College Union Society (CCUS), Sarma mentioned there were conflicts of interest between Cotton College and Cotton College State University (CCSU) in recent years.

“A high-powered expert panel constituted by the BJP-led government last year recommended for creation of a single institution of higher education by clubbing both Cotton College and CCSU,” he informed, “The committee further recommended that the conflicts of interest would not end but rather deepen if Cotton College and CCSU continue to exist as separate entities. This would not have been in the greater interests of students and academic atmosphere of the state.”

It is to be mentioned here that vice chancellor of Tezpur University Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri who headed the expert panel is ready to take charge of Cotton University provided Assam government pumped in adequate funds to develop it into a centre of excellence.

“The government is ready to provide up to Rs 500 crore to the new university,” informed Sarma.