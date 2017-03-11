Assam Assembly Passes New Provincialisation Bill

3,688 teachers of venture educational institutions of Assam will now get benefit. All thanks to Assam legislative assembly for passing Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Bill, 2017. It is to be noted that the bill seeks to provincialise the services of the teachers in Venture Educational Institutions and also to re-organize and streamline the educational institutions up to Degree level in Assam to conform to the prevailing statutory norms and standards with a further objective to restrict any further growth of such Venture Educational Institutions.

According to state Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma “12,000 more teachers will be provincialised within next one year if the state’s financial condition improves.”

Sarma informed that the teachers will be said as ‘tutors’ till they fulfill the requisite qualifications, “Salary of tutors in venture schools will be hiked in phased manner.”

The teachers will get fixed salary which will be decided by the state government. Sarma also disclosed that 6000 TET teachers would be appointed on March 25.