Assam CM Asks GMC to Take Steps for Beautifying Guwahati

In a bid to keep the Guwahati neat and clean, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday asked Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to take innovative measures.

“Being the apex civic body, GMC should have an imposing building with all modern amenities to create a better working environment,” Sonowal stated, adding, “GMC authorities should also set up an impression about the standard of the city in the minds of both the tax-payers and the visitors.”

Chief Minister Sonowal also spoke about his vision about Guwahati as a city with all modern amenities and planned construction. “We have also promoted 100 dustbins for the development and beautification of the city,” Sonowal further informed.