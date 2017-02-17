Assam CM Flags off Astha Circuit Train

In a bid to connect major pilgrimage spots of Eastern India with the Northeast, the first pilgrimage train—Astha Circuit Train was flagged off at Kamakhya railway station on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of state for Railways Rajen Gohain flagged off the train.

This six-night-and-seven-day tour from Kamakhya in Astha Circuit Train will cost Rs 6161 per person and will cover religious destinations like Gangasagar, Sri Swamy Narayan Temple, Kalighat, Birla Temple, Jagannath Temple, Konark and Lingaraj Temple.

“NDA government at the Centre has taken pragmatic measures for improving surface, air, water and rail connectivity in the Northeast,” said Sonowal, adding, “The measures includes starting of 25 new trains, implementation of 20 projects for improving rail connectivity and sanctioning of another 24 new projects since 2014.”

He further urged the railway authorities to regularly interact with people living near project sites for generating goodwill and requested the public to cooperate with the railways so that projects sail through smoothly. “The state government will give full support to ensure timely execution of the railway projects.”

Meanwhile, flagging off the train Rajen Gohain request people to avail the pilgrimage train saying it offers the cheapest tour rates.