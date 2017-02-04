Sat, 04 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Assam CM Inaugurates “Seeds of Hope” Exhibition in Guwahati

Assam CM Inaugurates “Seeds of Hope” Exhibition in Guwahati
February 04
14:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates a spiritual exhibition “Seeds of Hope”, organized by Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), the Indian affiliate of Soka Gakkai International (SGI) on Friday. SGI is a United Nations recognized cultural organization.

Sonowal addressed the people urging them to exercise restraint to get rid of all troubles. He said, “I was thinking about the value of life, of living. We should make our life beautiful. Everywhere there is unrest and we all must show some restraint. Knowledge and wisdom must be utilized properly.”

The exhibition has travelled to eight cities in India and will continue in Guwahati till February 12.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.