Assam CM Inaugurates “Seeds of Hope” Exhibition in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates a spiritual exhibition “Seeds of Hope”, organized by Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), the Indian affiliate of Soka Gakkai International (SGI) on Friday. SGI is a United Nations recognized cultural organization.

Sonowal addressed the people urging them to exercise restraint to get rid of all troubles. He said, “I was thinking about the value of life, of living. We should make our life beautiful. Everywhere there is unrest and we all must show some restraint. Knowledge and wisdom must be utilized properly.”

The exhibition has travelled to eight cities in India and will continue in Guwahati till February 12.