Assam CM Mulls to Rejuvenate Assamese Film Industry

March 06
2017
In order to create a good movie viewing ambience, Assam government will provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for reopening of cinema halls, while Rs 25 lakh to cinema halls which need repairing of its building. This was announced by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the closing ceremony of ‘Chalachitram’.

“Cinema reflects the philosophy of life, reality and expectations of the society. Thus it plays an important role in transforming society,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal further recalled the contributions of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla and Bhabendra Nath Saikia, and contemporaries Jahnu Baruah and Manju Bora in taking the Assamese cinema forward.

“Cinema industry in Assam is plagued with various problems at the moment, thus the government is preparing a roadmap to strengthen its infrastructure for giving it a major fillip,” disclosed Sonowal. The Chief Minister also urged the film fraternity to guide the government on the initiatives required to be taken for ameliorating its present condition.

Sonowal called upon the film makers of the state to highlight the contributions of the legendary personalities of Assam to carry a message to the society.

He also distributed prizes of the short film competition titled ‘Our heritage, our pride’ in the programme. ‘Pride of Assam’ bagged the best short film award in this competition.

Assamese film industrySarbananda Sonowal
