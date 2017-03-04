Sat, 04 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Assam CM Urges Sai to Soon Complete the Construction Work of Steel Production Unit

Assam CM Urges Sai to Soon Complete the Construction Work of Steel Production Unit
March 04
14:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met Union Minister of State for Mine and Steel Visnu Deo Sai and discussed about the completion of construction of the Steel Production Unit at Dagaon in Kamrup Rural district.

During the interaction, Sonowal requested Sai for making the plant operational as soon as possible in order to meet the demand for huge steel requirement in the infrastructure and communication sectors in the region.

Stating that the government has shown its commitment in developing business environment in the state by passing the Ease of Doing Business bill in the very first session of the legislative assembly, Sonowal stated, “All efforts are being made to simplify the process of obtaining clearances for setting up businesses and the government is fast-tracking the allotment of land to the investors for rapid industrial growth in the state.”

Sonowal further urged the Union Minister of State to set up a production unit of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in the state to meet the increasing demand of steel in the region for augmenting the infrastructure boom. “All Union ministers are making efforts to take the region into high growth trajectory and the DoNER Ministry is also ensuring timely completion of Central government projects in the state and the region”

During the discussion, Sai promised that his Ministry would look into the matter of making the Steel Production Unit at Dagaon operational.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.