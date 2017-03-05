Assam DCs Asked to Expedite Implementation of Schemes for Minority

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners to expedite implementation of schemes meant for the minority community. Reviewing performance of the schemes under Multi Sector Development Plan (MSDP) through video conference, Sonowal expressed dissatisfaction on their poor performance and asked DCs to accord top priority to the schemes.

Sonowal also directed the DCs to immediately submit utilisation certificate for the works executed so that additional funds can be released for the MSDP schemes implemented in 19 districts in Assam. He stated that slow execution of the schemes deprives the minority people from the fruits of development.

“People targeted under MSDP schemes live in difficult condition. When schemes meant for them will be implemented properly, more funds will flow resulting in better condition of life for them,” Sonowal added. Reviewing the preparations for the upcoming Namami Brahmaputra festival, he said through this festival Assam Government is putting an effort to promote the civilisation and potential of mighty Brahmaputra river in the global arena.

The proposed five-day festival from March 31 will create an environment for reconnecting people with their roots and rejuvenate the Brahmaputra civilisation. The festival will be held simultaneously at various locations on both the banks of Brahmaputra to focus on Assam’s culture, trade and tourism potentials.

-IANS