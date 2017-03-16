Thu, 16 Mar 2017

Assam DGP Assures Security to Nahid Afrin

March 16
14:34 2017
Department is investigating the incident of issuing ‘fatwa’ to singer Nahid Afrin by some Muslim clerics, this was stated by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Sahay.

“We are identifying the people involved in issuing threats to the singer,” said Sahay while promising to provide security cover to the young singer.

46 Muslim clerics of Assam issued a ‘fatwa’ against the singer. The 16-year-old singer gained popularity through the famous reality TV show Indian Idol.

The ‘fatwa’ was issued as Nahid was invited to perform at a programme at Udali Sonai Bibi College in Lanka under Hojai district of Assam on March 25. The clerics in the leaflets said that performance by Nahid is against the Sharia.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned on putting restrictions on Nahid. He also spoke to Nahid and assured all possible support. “Assam government is committed to provide security to the artists.”

Several organizations, activists, singers, music composers, actors and politicians have come out to support singer Nahid Afrin after the ‘fatwa’ was issued directing her not to perform on stage.

