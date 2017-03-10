Fri, 10 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Assam DGP, Chief Secretary Visit Silapathar

March 10
14:54 2017
Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay and Chief Secretary Vinod Kumar Pipersenia on Friday visited Silapathar in Dhemaji district. In Silapathar they held meetings with senior officials of police and district administration and took stock of the situation.

Tension gripped the area after Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti (NIBBUSS) activists attacked the AASU office in Silapathar.

Section 144 has been imposed in Silapathar to maintain law and order. Fourteen companies of Assam Police battalion have been deployed in Silapathar. Several companies of paramilitary forces have been shifted from Jorhat and North Lakhimpur to Silapathar.
Meanwhile, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Friday staged a statewide ‘Satyagraha’ demanding arrest of Subodh Biswas, prime accused in the Silapathar AASU office attack.

The student organization also decried government failure in arresting the prime accused.

Earlier, on Wednesday the AASU gave a 12-hour ultimatum to the state government to arrest Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samannay Samiti (NBBUSS) president Subodh Biswas.

Assam DGPChief SecretaryNIBBUSSSilapathar
