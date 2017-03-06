Assam: DSP Killed in Road Mishap, Sonowal Orders Probe

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Sadananda Hazarika was killed in a road accident at Beharbari in Guwahati on Sunday night.

Sadananda Hazarika, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati, who was investigating the 700 crore agriculture corruption case, died when their vehicle collided head on with a truck on National Highway 37, at Beharbari in Guwahati on Sunday night.

It is to be mentioned here that, the investigation done by Gogoi and other officials has led to the arrest of many top officials of the department.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asked Assam Police DGP Mukesh Sahay to probe the death DSP of CID, Assam Police Sadananda Hazarika.

