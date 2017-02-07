Assam Finance Minister Tables 2349.79 Crore Deficit Budget

NET Bureau

Mentioning that, Assam government is committed to mitigate the plight of the people, Finance minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday tabled budget for 2017-18 fiscal year. Sarma while presenting the state spoke about four pillars of New Model of Governance—personal integrity, political Inclusivity, government legitimacy and people participation. Himanta Biswa Sarma has tabled 2349.79 crore deficit budget. Total size of the budget is Rs 2, 47, 412. 67 crore,

Following are the few keys points of Assam budget 2017

1. Tax relaxation in the tourism and entertainment sector. Proposal of luxury tax relaxation for hotels in rural areas also amusement tax relaxation for 3 years. Custom duty relaxation on Rs 2.5 lakh bank loan for self-help groups.

2. Commercialization of traditional rice beer and other traditional drinks through bottling carrying hologram and bar codes in it. Crimes related to illegal liquor trade will be made non-bailable.

3. The funds for the development of various autonomous councils— BTAD, KAAC have been increased by 20 percent.

4. Proposal to set up a government college in Diphu at an expenditure of Rs 1 crore. Besides to introduce science stream at the Diphu government college.

5. Proposal has been made to upgrade 1000 wooden bridges into concrete. Northeast frontier railway (NFR) to construct over bridges in 48 locations across the state. Construction works at 10 locations have already started.

6. 2 bridges across river Brahmaputra in Guwahati—connecting Panbazar to North Guwahati and Palashbari to Sualkuchi.

7. Proposal to entitle pregnant tea garden workers and temporary workers to a financial assistance of Rs 12000. Process to open 6.5 lakh bank accounts for tea garden labourers has been completed.

8. 400 crore for the Guwahati Smart City project. Rs 18.46 crore has been sanctioned for construction of rope bridge linking Guwahati-North Guwahati and setting up of a park at Fancy Bazar.

9. Children hospital in Guwahati with most hi-tech infrastructure facilities. 116 model hospitals to be established across the state—construction of 79 completed and 63 functional with OPD, delivery and lab.

10. 24/7 dedicated feeder to strengthening electricity supply in Kamakhya, Kaziranga, Majuli, Tezpur, Sualkuchi and Manas.

11. Inter-state bus terminuses to be set up in Kokrajhar and Tezpur. All transport department offices would be equipped with CCTV cameras.

12. Rs 100 crore sanctioned for the ‘Mission Muga.’ Under this, weavers would be entitled to 20 percent subsidy on purchase of cotton yarns.

13. On the lines of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit, ‘Pranwanta Axom’ would be held on October-November 2017.

14. Assam to send 15000 pilgrims to various holy shrines. A 3-star resort at an expenditure of Rs 10 crore would be set up in Majuli. Also Rs 3 crore sanctioned for the Amar Alohi scheme for encouraging accommodating tourists at one’s home.

15. Special scheme to preserve the historical sites in Sonitpur, Majuli and Sivasagar. Proposal to set up Charaideo cultural and educational project. Also a park surrounding the memorial of Khagen Mahantaat Srimanta Shankardeva Kalakhetra.

16. State School of Drama on the lines of National School of Drama.

17. Rs 100 crore for constructing flyovers in Dibrugarh and Silchar. Besides, Rs 800 crore to build roads in rural areas. A proposal has been made to build a flyover connecting Zoo Road-Ganesh Mandir and super market tiniali in Dispur.

18. To recruit 525 frontline personnel in the Forest Protection Force. Rs 20 crore for providing modern weapons to the forest guards.

19. Arjun Bhogeswar Barua state sports academy. 3 new stadiums in Dibrugarh, Kamrup and Lakhimpur. Rs 50 lakh for establishing NCC academy in Jorhat.

20. Mini secretariat at Barak Valley at the cost of 50 crore. Also, a state engineering college in Karimganj.