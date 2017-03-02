Assam Government Closely Monitoring NRC Update Process

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday disclosed that the state government is closely monitoring the process of updating the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Sonowal revelation comes after the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday rejected residency certificates issued by respective village panchayats as supporting documents for inclusion in the NRC.

It is to be mentioned here that Gauhati High Court has rejected the documents of 40 lakh people admissible for inclusion in NRC. As per the court the panchayat documents furnished for the purpose was not valid.

In this regard, Sonowal added that the state government would abide by the High Court and the Supreme Court.