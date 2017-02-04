Assam Government Mulls to Preserve British-Day IBs

Assam PWD department will soon move to state government for financial assistance in order to renovate and preserve the British-day inspection bungalows (IB), this was informed by Assam PWD minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

“The problem is that we cannot use road funds for the purpose. The PWD (Building) does not get any fund for itself and gets paid by other departments for doing their construction works. Thus we will move the finance department for some funds so that we can renovate and preserve the IBs,” Suklabaidya stated.

Suklabaidya, who was replying to a question by Mamun Imdadul Haque Choudhury of the AIUDF in Assam legislative assembly, informed that the PWD has a total of 146 bungalows of which 71 are in a dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator Abdul Khalek stated, “The government should consider converting the Raha IB into a heritage bungalow in view of its antiquity. In addition the bungalows of Baghbar and Manikpur should also be preserved as heritage bungalows.”

Kamal Sing Narzary of BPF also called for preserving the Bijni and Manikpur IBs as heritage structures. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami added that the proposal has merits and that some of the IBs could also be used as museums showcasing local culture and heritage.