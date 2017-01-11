Wed, 11 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Governor Takes Stock of Development Work

Assam Governor Takes Stock of Development Work
January 11
13:24 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday appealed to all government functionaries to render their best to stimulate development of Assam as he took stock of the development works and the prevailing law and order situation in Kamrup (Metropolitan) District.

Purohit convened a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Joint Police Commissioner and heads of different departments in Kamrup (Metropolitan) District, where capital city Guwahati is located. Deputy Commissioner Kamrup (M) Dr M Angamuthu drew the attention of the Governor to different development projects being undertaken in the district.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjib Gohain Boruah gave a detailed overview of GMC’s activities especially the steps it has undertaken for garbage disposal. Purohit asked the GMC Commissioner to see if wastes could be converted into energy.

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyen Gogoi briefed the Governor on the law and order situation and the steps taken to control crimes. BSNL General Manager Sandeep Govil apprised Purohit of the ongoing and upcoming projects under BSNL to ensure a seamless communication system in the city.

Purohit said, “After assuming gubernatorial post, I have been taking keen interests to stimulate development of Assam and therefore intended to meet all the officers to get first hand information of the state. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the state was marching ahead and would script an era of development for all sections of the people.

-PTI

Tags
Assam governor
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.