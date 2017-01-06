Assam Govt, MakeMyTrips Rightstay Tie up to Promote Tourism

Online travel firm MakeMyTrips alternate accommodation platform Rightstay today signed a pact with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation to promote the concept of homestays in the state.

In order to promote local tourism in the state, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) intends to encourage organised, community based, environmentally and socially responsible homestays across the region, MakeMyTrip said in a statement. As per the MoU, Rightstay will lend its expertise to the states tourism body to jointly promote homestays and enhance tourism in the state through packages for Assam, it added.

Commenting on the development, MakeMyTrip Growth Business Senior Vice President Deepak Tuli said: “We look to grow aggressively in Assam and become the first OTA to heavily promote upcoming regions and homestays in the state.” The state is a travel-friendly destination around the year and MakeMyTrip looks forward to making it one of the top markets for Rightstay, he added.

“The focus area is to encourage rural and semi-urban people to participate in tourism and self-generate income by managing a homestay,” ATDC MD Anurag Singh said. The focus area is to encourage rural and semi-urban people to participate in tourism and self-generate income by managing a homestay, he added.

All homestays registered with the ATDC will receive technical support in the form of inventory management and software applications to ensure seamless booking procedures, from Rightstay, the statement said.

Both the ATDC and Rightstay will also jointly conduct educational and training sessions for registered Homestays on best practices such as hospitality, skill training online usage, content management, operations and expense management, it added. Rightstay is an independent platform from MakeMyTrip and the application is currently available on Android and web. It provides alternative stay options like villa, residential apartments, home stays and guest houses.

-PTI