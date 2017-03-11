‘Assam Govt Will Stop Cow Smuggling to Bangladesh’

The Assam government will stop the smuggling of cows to Bangladesh from the state, a minister told the Assembly on Friday.

“Let me assure the House that we’ll not allow cows to be smuggled to Bangladesh. It will be stopped,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said when the issue was raised by BJP MLA Ashwini Ray Sarkar during zero hour.

Smuggling of cows has come down after the BJP-led government came to power, the minister said adding that the government had taken various steps to prevent smuggling of the animal to the neighbouring country.

The government had instructed that no vehicle with cows should be allowed to cross Assam border. He also said that security forces had enhanced vigilance along the border.

