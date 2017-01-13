‘Assam Has Potential of Being the Pivot of Act East Policy’

As North-East India’s largest economy, Assam has the potential of becoming the pivot of India’s Act East Policy, State’s Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday said.

“Assam is the largest economy of the region with the potential of becoming the pivot of India’s Act East Policy with large South-East Asian, Bangladesh and ASEAN markets waiting to be accessed for investment,” the Minister said, while addressing delegates at the ‘Assam State Seminar’ during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

“The region has all along been looked at as the periphery of the country. It is time we look at Assam as a perfect business gateway and as the centre of the Indo-ASEAN partnership and interface,” a State government press release said, quoting the Minister. The Centre has given a major thrust to North East and Assam has been taking lead in leveraging the Act East Policy.

“A separate department of the Act East will be shortly created in the State,” Patowary said. The Minister apprised the audience about the immense potentiality in sectors like Pharma, Bamboo, Hydrocarbon, Textiles, Tea and Horticulture. He further highlighted the accessibility to the region through a strong network of roadways, railways, airways and inland waterways in Assam, the release said.

The Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016 was enacted in the first Assembly session of the present government and Assam was the first State to approve GST. It may be mentioned that the Minister also interacted with Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani on the inaugural day of the Summit and apprised them about the current conducive industrial environment in the State.

-PTI