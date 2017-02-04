Assam Legislator Aminul Islam Goes Live on FB in Assembly

AIUDF MLA of Assam streamed live his speech on the contentious illegal Bangladeshi migrant issue on Facebook from inside the legislative assembly on Friday, triggering sharp reactions from the BJP-led government, which termed the speech as communally provocative.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator in question Aminul Islam (Dhing constituency) said he wanted more people to hear him speaking inside the assembly and creates awareness on the subject he was talking on. “The rules of conduct of business in the assembly do not ban on live streaming from inside the house on Facebook. This will help in creating awareness among people. If the speaker says this is wrong, I will not do it.”

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said, “I can’t comment on it straightway. I have received verbal complaints from few MLAs and I have asked them to give it in writing after which I can take a call. Even television broadcast is done only after taking permission. I am taking it seriously.”

BJP’s parliamentary affairs minister Chandramohan Patowary meanwhile pointed Islam’s action was unethical. “Even media persons inside the house covering the proceedings do not do such kinds of unethical things. This live streaming was worse because his (Islam) speech was laced with communal overtone.”